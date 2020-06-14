Josie Allen, 83, of Rocklin, California, passed away May 19, 2020. She was born to the late George and Josie Gill, August 22, 1936 in Rocklin, California. Josie is a descendent of the Spanish migration from Hawaii to Rocklin, where she was born and raised. She graduated from Sacramento High School in 1954 and received her AA degree from Sacramento City College in 1956. Josie was a stay-at-home mom until she was employed at the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Criminal Statistics, for nineteen years and retired as a Research Analyst. Josie married Hugh Allen in 1981 and they lived together in Rocklin for over thirty years, where Hugh continues to reside. They deeply loved their anniversary trips to the coast of Fort Bragg - where they would sit, gaze and enjoy the ocean waves, with their loaf of hot sourdough bread in-hand, piled high with fresh crab. Her favorite memory was to explore the glass beach shoreline peppered with seashells and sea glass. Josie is survived by her husband, Hugh Allen; her two daughters, Vicki Brockhage (Dave), of Reno; Cynthia Eckholm Legg (William), of San Diego; step-daughter, Tricia Bebber, of Denver and her late step-son, Tim Allen. Her two sisters, Frances Phy, of Rocklin; Genevieve Vaden (Carl), of San Diego; She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Erica Scheetz (Steve); Nolan Brockhage; Mary Petrilena (Jason); Jocelyn Lee (Phil); Cooper Brockhage; Ethan Eckholm; Elliot Eckholm; Kai Allen; Eva Bebber; Griffin Bebber; two great-grandchildren, Ruby and Sam Scheetz. Her nephew Mark Vaden and niece Tracy Borg. Josie was a volunteer at the local Kaiser hospital, she was a compassionate caretaker to all she loved friends and family alike. She generously gave of her time and abilities to ease others' worries. Her gift of motherhood was boundless. Josie was an amazingly talented knitter, joined her local woman's club, Whitney Ranch and went on to become the coordinator of the Knit & Crochet Group. She happily shared all of her knitting projects with so many giving of her talent selflessly. Josie loved her home and greatly enjoyed decorating to create a welcoming and warm environment. She was immensely proud of her husband, family and friends and loved them each and every day. Josie leaves behind only beautiful memories. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Josie's name in support of breast cancer research. www.nationalbreastcancer.org
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.