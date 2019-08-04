Josie Lee Franks passed away at home July 22, 2019. She retired from Elder Creek School, Sacramento City Unified School District Food Service Department. She leaves behind her husband, Raymond Franks, 4 children, Raymond Jr., Karen D. Franks-Nash, Lanay S. Franks-Brooks (Roy), Monique C. Franks-Douglas (Hayward), 11 grand and 23 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life: Private viewing at Thompson Rose Chapel, Friday, August 9th, 3:00 to 7:00pm. Memorial service Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 11:00am, Antioch Progressive Baptist Church, 7650 Amherst St, Sacto 95832.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2019