Joy Brown
1928 - 2020
Joy Brown
December 16, 1928 - November 5, 2020
Sacramento, California - Joy Ella Brown, beloved wife of Gordon and mother to Terry (Nancy), Monty (Jacqui), Pam, and Rodney (Diane), passed away November 5th following a brief hospitalization. She was 91 years old and married to the love of her life for 66 of those years. Joy was happiest in her home with her family. As an only child, she was proud of her 4 children, 15 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. Born in Bremerton, WA, to William and Della Weber, Joy was a contented child living in the Northwest. Later the family resettled in Murray, Utah where she attended Murray High School and The University of Utah. She was a secretary to the editor of the Salt Lake Tribune until she married Gordon. Their union eventually brought them to California and warmer weather. Our family enjoyed many lake outings and camping trips where laughter and fun were encouraged. Mom provided us with a roast dinner every Sunday, garnished with her renowned chili sauce. She was a room mother, primary teacher, and military wife, to name a few. Her faith in God never wavered, and we honor her courage in her final hours. Viewing to be held at Price Funeral Chapel 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, 95610 on November 17, 5:00-7:00 p.m. and service to be live streamed on November 18 at 1:00 p.m. Face coverings are required. Interment is private. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 725-2109
November 14, 2020
