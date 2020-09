Joyce A Tillotson, 85, passed away at her home in Lincoln, CA, on August 11, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Tillotson. Please join us at the Tyler St. Church of Christ on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 am for a celebration of her life. The church is located at 5029 Tyler St., Sacramento, CA. Joyce was such an animal lover that in lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite charity: Villalobos Rescue Center. ( vcrpitbull.com/how-you-can-help/donations/