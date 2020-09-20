1/1
Joyce Eileen Bright
3/9/47 - 9/6/20
Adventurer, traveler, lover of life Joyce Bright passed into eternity on September 6, 2020. Born in Ohio to Arthur and Eileen Bright, her life and her outlook were affected ever after from a two year stay in Ethiopia as a young girl, where encounters with other cultures and wild animals opened her to the many dimensions of the wide world. She majored in philosophy and, after working for Kaiser for 20 years, she got a master's in counseling and became a psychotherapist, helping many people through tough times. Marathoner, journalist for Mom Guess What, author of two published books, bridge player, gardener, and artist, she had many interests. She lived her life the way she wanted it, with determination, optimism, and an individual style all her own. She travelled well, seeing Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, many other countries, including much of the United States. She was active in the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, and cared deeply for the members and leaders of the congregation. Her bridge group was a pillar in her life, lasting more than forty years and the source of the kind of lasting friendships rarely found. She loved all animals, especially dogs, giraffes, and polar bears. She had a special way with dogs. They adored her and understood her, and she understood them. She leaves behind her life partner, Carol, her brother, David (Caren), and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Front Street Animal Shelter or the Sacramento County Animal Shelter. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a date yet to be determined. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountVernonMemorial.com for the Bright family.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
