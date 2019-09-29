Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Eileen (Cellars) King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce was born on Sept 1, 1924 in Delaware, Ohio and passed away on Sept. 1, 2019 at the age of 95 with her granddaughter Michelle Goffney at her side. She is survived by great-grandchildren Anthony A. Martinez, Akiro E. Goffney, and Sakura M. Goffney, step-daughter Peggy A. Manning, and multi-generations of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Steven L. King, step-daughter Penny J. Farotto (King), and ex-husband Bill G. King. Joyce graduated from Willis High School of Delaware, Ohio (Class of 1943). At the end of WWII, she relocated to California, where she lived in several different cities including Davis, Woodland, Sacramento, and Carmichael. She furthered her education at Yuba College and Cosumnes River College. She retired from the Sacramento Army Depot after 25 years and from Yolo County after 10 yrs. Joyce was an exceptional member of the Delta Chi Sigma Sorority for 65 years where she held the positions of President, VP, Treasurer and Editor, dedicated member of Saint John's Lutheran Church for 19 years where she volunteered in several activities, and was an avid and talented in crocheting, knitting, sewing and quilting. Burial services arranged by East Lawn-Sierra Hills. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Oct. 13, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1701 L Street, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the .

