Called home to her Lord on December 1, 2019 at the age of 89 years. She passed in Sacramento, CA. Born February 22, 1930 in Ceres, CA , to Andrew Taylor Dooley and Irma Jewel Cornwell. She was raised and attended school in Modesto, CA. She married Richard Warren Hurlburt on June 24, 1950 in Modesto CA. They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a large family gathering in June of 2000. Joyce served her community by her commitment to early childhood education and adult education working 43 years for Folsom Cordova Unified School District she continued her love of children working in her Churches youth ministries for many years after retirement. She was predeceased by her parents Andrew and Irma Dooley, her brother William Dooley, and her husband Richard Hurlburt. She is survived by her brother Roland Dooley, sister in laws Deanna Dooley, and Carol Brewer. Her five children Pamela Easley, Douglas Hurlburt, Karen Hurlburt Daniher, Nancy Feutz, and Linda Brophy. Her nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Joyce never met a stranger, her joy and kindness was a part of her beauty that anyone in her path received freely. As per her wishes no services were held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your and rejoice in a beautiful life well lived.

