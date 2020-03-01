Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Elaine Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Elaine Johnson was born on July 24, 1925 to Fred and Ethel Durdin in Duluth MN. Passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, in Elk Grove, CA surrounded by her husband, Donald Johnson, and her loving children. Joyce succumbed to Parkinson's which she battled the last five years of her life. Joyce had one younger sister, Shirley Bakke, who preceded her in death. She also had an older brother, Robert, who only lived three days. Joyce was also preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Donald Carlgren. Joyce is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Donald, and her five children: David (Kathy), Carolyn (Michael), Dawn Marie (Joe), Lori (Steve) and Keri (Joe). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Joyce entered the work force in 1962 for the State of CA in various capacities. In 1966 she transferred to the Legal Office of the Employment Development Dept. She was a legal secretary for 19 years until her retirement in May of 1985. Joyce was in many church choirs over the years and had a beautiful soprano voice. Some of her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, making jewelry, reading and telling corny jokes. She was a sweet woman who put her family first and loved the Lord with all of her heart. She brought joy and laughter wherever she went. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Creekside Christian Church located at 8939 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA. A luncheon reception will follow.

