Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Elaine Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Don't cry because it's over but smile because it happened." Joyce Taylor passed away December 16th, after a fierce and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She leaves behind so many friends and family who will miss her smile, her style, her optimism and her gracious spirit. Joyce was always up for a party and any opportunity to have fun and connect authentically with those that she loved. She was born to Elliot and Helen Peterson in Alameda, CA on March 31, 1938. She was the first in her family to graduate from college with a BA in Art from the University of California, Berkeley. It was there that she met the love of her life, Bob Taylor, and so many of her lifelong friends. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority, maintaining those friendships until her passing. Bob and Joyce raised their two children in Alameda and were the owners of several Hallmark stores where Joyce was an active manager and buyer. They moved to Reno in 1975 where they lived out the rest of their lives. Joyce devoted her time to her family and friends and her dogs. One of her proudest accomplishments was taking each of her grandsons to Alaska when each one turned 13; Alaska was a treasured place for Bob and her. She continued that tradition alone, after Bob's passing, with her two youngest grandchildren. It brought her great joy to have completed this trip with her youngest grandson this past August, just prior to her diagnosis. Other favorite things were gardening, cooking, theater, travel, drinking chardonnay, eating whipped cream, and following Cal football. She also enjoyed Sardine Lake where she gathered with family and friends over the years. Joyce is survived by her daughter Stephanie Lerude and her husband Eric, son Mark Taylor and his wife Lynsay, the lights of her life her grandsons, Griffin and Ben Lerude and Aiden and Camren Taylor, and her beloved dog Calli (who was adopted by a dear friend). She is reunited in heaven with her husband, Bob Taylor, who passed away in 2013, her parents Helen and Pete, her sister Barbara and brother Todd. We would like to thank Amada Health and Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Joyce's memory to any of the following: Trinity Episcopal Church Discretionary Fund (please note the fund upon donation) 200 Island Ave., Reno, NV 89509; or Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Longley Lane B, Reno, NV 89502. There will be a celebration of Joyce's life in February. Details will be posted on her CaringBridge site (

"Don't cry because it's over but smile because it happened." Joyce Taylor passed away December 16th, after a fierce and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She leaves behind so many friends and family who will miss her smile, her style, her optimism and her gracious spirit. Joyce was always up for a party and any opportunity to have fun and connect authentically with those that she loved. She was born to Elliot and Helen Peterson in Alameda, CA on March 31, 1938. She was the first in her family to graduate from college with a BA in Art from the University of California, Berkeley. It was there that she met the love of her life, Bob Taylor, and so many of her lifelong friends. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority, maintaining those friendships until her passing. Bob and Joyce raised their two children in Alameda and were the owners of several Hallmark stores where Joyce was an active manager and buyer. They moved to Reno in 1975 where they lived out the rest of their lives. Joyce devoted her time to her family and friends and her dogs. One of her proudest accomplishments was taking each of her grandsons to Alaska when each one turned 13; Alaska was a treasured place for Bob and her. She continued that tradition alone, after Bob's passing, with her two youngest grandchildren. It brought her great joy to have completed this trip with her youngest grandson this past August, just prior to her diagnosis. Other favorite things were gardening, cooking, theater, travel, drinking chardonnay, eating whipped cream, and following Cal football. She also enjoyed Sardine Lake where she gathered with family and friends over the years. Joyce is survived by her daughter Stephanie Lerude and her husband Eric, son Mark Taylor and his wife Lynsay, the lights of her life her grandsons, Griffin and Ben Lerude and Aiden and Camren Taylor, and her beloved dog Calli (who was adopted by a dear friend). She is reunited in heaven with her husband, Bob Taylor, who passed away in 2013, her parents Helen and Pete, her sister Barbara and brother Todd. We would like to thank Amada Health and Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Joyce's memory to any of the following: Trinity Episcopal Church Discretionary Fund (please note the fund upon donation) 200 Island Ave., Reno, NV 89509; or Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Longley Lane B, Reno, NV 89502. There will be a celebration of Joyce's life in February. Details will be posted on her CaringBridge site ( www.caringbridge.org/visit/joycetalylor2 ) where we also encourage you to post comments or memories. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close