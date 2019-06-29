Joyce Ellen Hayhoe (65) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 26 after a courageous battle with glioblastoma. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Gary, and their son Sean and his wife Alexandra Sanders. Also survived by her loving mother, Gloria Darragh, and members of her numerous family. A native of California, Joyce was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and civil servant. After 36 years working for the state, Joyce retired in 2017 as director of legislation and communications for California Correctional Health Care Services. A memorial is being held at 1387 56th Street on Saturday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m. Remembrances can be made to the Center for Restorative Justice Works.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 29, 2019