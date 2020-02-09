Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daneri Mortuary 415 Broadway Jackson , CA 95642 (209)-223-0793 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Manning Harrison of Pioneer, CA, passed away at home on February 1, 2020 at the age of 78. Born in Fall River, MA to Elizabeth Bridgette (Holliday) and Raymond Everett Manning. Joyce's father was in the U.S. Air Force. He was first stationed in Germany. Joyce, her twin sister Janice, older sister Joan and her mother Betty all made the journey to Germany on a ship in 1948. During her youth, they lived in New Mexico, Texas, Illinois and Mather Air Force Base. They eventually settled down in Folsom, California when Joyce was in Junior High. After graduating from Folsom High School she met Russell Walter Harrison. She married Russell on the Island of Oahu while he was stationed in Hawaii. She enjoyed living in the area of Sunset Beach on the North Shore for the remainder of Russell's service time. When Russ and Joyce returned stateside, they settled in Orangevale, California where there son, Ken and daughter, Michelle were born. In 1969, Russell and Joyce purchased a farm in Lincoln, California. Joyce loved the ranch life, raising animals, growing fruits and vegetables, remodeling the house, 4-H with her children, expansive views of the coast range, and the changing of the seasons. As the Kids got older, she became a real estate agent and enjoyed that challenge as well, especially when representing a buyer or seller of ranch land. She also enjoyed years of volunteering with the Sutter General Auxiliary. Joyce and Russ took up golf in their later years and loved their time on the golf course. After retirement, they sold the ranch and moved to Pioneer, California where they enjoyed the pine trees and quiet time in the mountains. Special memories of summers camping at Plasse's Resort at Silver Lake near Kirkwood. All the grandkids, around the campfire roasting marshmallows and eating s'mores, playing card games at the picnic table and fishing in the lake. Joyce enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren at dance recitals and sporting events in both Placerville and Pacific Grove. She enjoyed the fresh air at the ocean and relaxing by the water in Pacific Grove. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Russell Harrison of Pioneer, CA; son, Ken Harrison (Pam Williams) of Placerville, CA; daughter, Michelle Boatman (Bret) of Pacific Grove, CA; twin sister, Janice McHugh of Brentwood, CA; sister, Joan Smith of Frisco, TX and 5 beautiful grandchildren; Daniel Boatman, Nicolas Boatman, Grace Harrison, Jack Harrison and Zane Harrison. At her request there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting

