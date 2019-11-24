Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary 4900 Olive Ave Olivehurst , CA 95961 (530)-742-6957 Service 10:00 AM Chapel of Fremont Presbyterian Church 5770 Carlson Drive Sacramento , CA View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Sierra View Memorial Park 4900 Olive Drive Olivehurst , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Dobbs Lolmaugh was born to Thomas and Evelyn (Harris) Dobbs on December 27, 1927 in their family home in Phenix City, AL. She died on November 17, 2019 in Sacramento, CA after a debilitating but valiant battle with dementia. Joyce leaves behind her brother Dan Dobbs of Jacksonville, FL, three daughters, Evelyn (Brad) Allis of Marysville, Nancy Rogers of Sacramento, and Kathryn Lolmaugh of Phenix City. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David (Mary) Ingram of Sacramento, Damon (Amanda) Ingram of Colorado Springs, Christina Allis of Marysville, Chris (Meggan) Mathews of Yuba City, Carmen Lee of Columbus, GA, Eric (Lucy) Singletary of Sacramento, Claire Rogers of San Jose, Chloe Rogers of La Mirada, Caroline "Cici" Mathews (Nelson) Cobb of Yuba City, Jim Mathews of Marysville, and Sam (Shevaun) Mathews of Marysville, as well as 17 beautiful great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Tommy Dobbs, son David Lolmaugh, grandsons Darin Ingram and Michael Allis, and son-in-law Jeff Rogers. Joyce was the Valedictorian of her graduating class at Central High School in Phenix City in 1945. In later years, she attended Yuba College in Marysville. In 1946, Joyce married a handsome young Army paratrooper who was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA and relocated with him to the Lolmaugh property outside of Marysville, CA where they began their family. Joyce was a homemaker until 1964 when she went to work at Rideout Hospital in Marysville. The following year, she and her daughters returned home to Alabama, where she accepted a position in the County Clerk's office. She later worked in the legal field, before being employed by Columbus Bank & Trust Company in Phenix City, where she processed real estate loans until her retirement in 1992. In 2004, Joyce moved back to California. She loved California but always missed her beloved family and friends in Alabama. Joyce was a person of strong faith in Jesus Christ and served in many ways including teaching Sunday School for over 65 years. She loved her church families at First Baptist Church in Phenix City and later at Fremont Presbyterian Church in Sacramento, where she served as a Deacon. She loved playing games, especially Mexican Train Dominoes, and enjoyed Fremont's many senior activities. Cooking and serving delicious meals was one of Joyce's specialties. Her recipes were so popular that she compiled a book of her favorites to share with loved ones. Annual family Thanksgiving dishes are almost entirely Southern recipes inherited from Joyce and her mother. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren have many wonderful memories of "Mama Joyce" reading and singing to them, playing board games and enjoying her presence at family gatherings, as well as their sports, theater and musical performances. Great grandson Michael once made the mistake of challenging Mama Joyce at sports trivia. He was astonished to hear her rattle off stats, players' names and game scores. Early childhood memories of her daughters include Joyce blasting the Giants on the radio so she could follow the game while outside tending to her beautiful garden. In later years, she became an avid Atlanta Braves and Sacramento Kings fan. She was also a devoted fan of the football program at Auburn University, where two of her daughters and one of her great granddaughters attended. War Eagle! Joyce's family is very appreciative of the care she received at Atria Carmichael Oaks and later at Courtyard Terrace. Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26th in the Chapel of Fremont Presbyterian Church, 5770 Carlson Drive, Sacramento. Following the church service, there will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Drive, Olivehurst. A private reception will follow in Yuba City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Alzheimer's Society of America.

Joyce Dobbs Lolmaugh was born to Thomas and Evelyn (Harris) Dobbs on December 27, 1927 in their family home in Phenix City, AL. She died on November 17, 2019 in Sacramento, CA after a debilitating but valiant battle with dementia. Joyce leaves behind her brother Dan Dobbs of Jacksonville, FL, three daughters, Evelyn (Brad) Allis of Marysville, Nancy Rogers of Sacramento, and Kathryn Lolmaugh of Phenix City. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David (Mary) Ingram of Sacramento, Damon (Amanda) Ingram of Colorado Springs, Christina Allis of Marysville, Chris (Meggan) Mathews of Yuba City, Carmen Lee of Columbus, GA, Eric (Lucy) Singletary of Sacramento, Claire Rogers of San Jose, Chloe Rogers of La Mirada, Caroline "Cici" Mathews (Nelson) Cobb of Yuba City, Jim Mathews of Marysville, and Sam (Shevaun) Mathews of Marysville, as well as 17 beautiful great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Tommy Dobbs, son David Lolmaugh, grandsons Darin Ingram and Michael Allis, and son-in-law Jeff Rogers. Joyce was the Valedictorian of her graduating class at Central High School in Phenix City in 1945. In later years, she attended Yuba College in Marysville. In 1946, Joyce married a handsome young Army paratrooper who was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA and relocated with him to the Lolmaugh property outside of Marysville, CA where they began their family. Joyce was a homemaker until 1964 when she went to work at Rideout Hospital in Marysville. The following year, she and her daughters returned home to Alabama, where she accepted a position in the County Clerk's office. She later worked in the legal field, before being employed by Columbus Bank & Trust Company in Phenix City, where she processed real estate loans until her retirement in 1992. In 2004, Joyce moved back to California. She loved California but always missed her beloved family and friends in Alabama. Joyce was a person of strong faith in Jesus Christ and served in many ways including teaching Sunday School for over 65 years. She loved her church families at First Baptist Church in Phenix City and later at Fremont Presbyterian Church in Sacramento, where she served as a Deacon. She loved playing games, especially Mexican Train Dominoes, and enjoyed Fremont's many senior activities. Cooking and serving delicious meals was one of Joyce's specialties. Her recipes were so popular that she compiled a book of her favorites to share with loved ones. Annual family Thanksgiving dishes are almost entirely Southern recipes inherited from Joyce and her mother. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren have many wonderful memories of "Mama Joyce" reading and singing to them, playing board games and enjoying her presence at family gatherings, as well as their sports, theater and musical performances. Great grandson Michael once made the mistake of challenging Mama Joyce at sports trivia. He was astonished to hear her rattle off stats, players' names and game scores. Early childhood memories of her daughters include Joyce blasting the Giants on the radio so she could follow the game while outside tending to her beautiful garden. In later years, she became an avid Atlanta Braves and Sacramento Kings fan. She was also a devoted fan of the football program at Auburn University, where two of her daughters and one of her great granddaughters attended. War Eagle! Joyce's family is very appreciative of the care she received at Atria Carmichael Oaks and later at Courtyard Terrace. Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26th in the Chapel of Fremont Presbyterian Church, 5770 Carlson Drive, Sacramento. Following the church service, there will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Sierra View Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Drive, Olivehurst. A private reception will follow in Yuba City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Alzheimer's Society of America. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.