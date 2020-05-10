Joyce M. Coffman
Joyce M. Coffman, in this city, age 75, passed away Friday April 17, surrounded by her family, after a battle with Cancer. She was a Wife, Homemaker, Care worker for the elderly and was chosen by God to look after those less fortunate than herself. She had a smile for everyone and will be dearly missed by many. She is survived by 3 of her six children; son Steven Miller, daughters Judith (Mondo) Balderas and Janine Guster; a brother Larry, and sisters Evelyn, Wanda, Barbara and Judy; 22 grandchildren and over 50 Great Children. Graveside service was held at Sunset Lawn, 4701 Marysville Blvd.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 10, 2020.
