Joyce Marie Mickel passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 19th after a courageous fight with kidney cancer. Joyce was born on February 24, 1927 to Hardy and Maggie Doshier in Oklahoma. After marrying the love of her life, Donald Mickel, Joyce and Don traveled extensively in the Far East. They settled in Sacramento in 1971. Working together, they owned and operated several professional associations, developed and published two magazines, owned and operated All American Auction and raised 3 daughters. Joyce also worked at Capitol Office Machines and several local law firms. Later in life, she proudly served as a deputy commissioner of marriages for Sacramento County and performed marriage ceremonies for many happy couples. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Don, parents and 3 brothers and a sister. She is survived by her three daughters, Donna Haffarnan, Janis Mickel Szichak (Nick) and Barbara Cohen (Paul). She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. There will be no ceremony due to the pandemic, and she will be privately interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery along side Don.



