Joyce Michiko (Kashiwase) Freeman of Sacramento, CA died peacefully on February 7, 2019 in her home at the age of 87. She is predeceased by her parents Katsuchika "Frank" Kashiwase and Tsuru "Ruth" (Taguchi) Kashiwase, former husband, Daniel Freeman, to whom she was married for 35 years, five brothers: Earnest "EJ" Kashiwase, Henry Kashiwase, Paul Kashiwase, James Kashiwase, William "Willie" "Bill" Kashiwase and two sisters, Ann (Kashiwase) Fujita and Mary (Kashiwase Kato) Freeman. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Freeman of Maryland, her son Duane Freeman of California, her grandchildren Chase Freeman of Washington and Alysa Freeman of Oregon along with, a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019