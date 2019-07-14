Joyce was the office manager at Marsalla Construction for more than 40 years. She was an avid San Francisco 49r and Giants fan. She was a member of Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church and active in ChristianWomen's Assoc. She was the loving wife of Tom Nelson for 68 years, who preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by her sons, Donald Nelson and David Nelson (Laurie) and her daughter, Sally Korrison (Harry).She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Katie Nelson, Scott Nelson (Lindsey), Ben Korrison, and Jon Korrison (Rachel) and 3 great grandchildren, Tom, Logan and Clare. A graveside service will be held on Monday July 22nd at 10:30 at Fair Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church or Sacramento Children's Home, 2750 Sutterville Rd. Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019