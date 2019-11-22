Joyce Pauline Morrison passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on November 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Earnest and Maude Gifford. She was proceeded in death by her brothers John, Louis, and Earl; sisters Agnes and Essie; son-in-law Gary. She married the love of her life, the late Jack Morrison and they celebrated 71 years of marriage. She is survived by children Jack (Shirlieanne), Linda, Kathy, Greg (Stacy). She was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Joyce was a homemaker who enjoyed quartet singing, interior decorating, gardening, camping, traveling in their motor home, the S.F. 49ers, and cooking, especially her nut pies. She was loved by many and will be forever missed.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2019