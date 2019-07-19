Joyce Roper passed peacefully at her home in Citrus Heights, on July 2, 2019, with family by her side. She was 88 years old. Joyce was born and raised in Minnesota, where she is survived by her sister, Barbara Larson. She was proceeded in death by her brother, Herbert Reed. Joyce is also survived by her daughters; Janice Zumpano, Susan Chenault, Sandra Roper and Joyce's son, Robert Roper. Along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, in Dixon, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 19, 2019