Joyce Stroughter Clark Born October 6th, 1937, went to be with the angels on February 24th 2019. Loving mother of Dane Clark, Deedria Clark, Dawn Clark-Lamb (Bruce) and Dina Clark. Please join the family and friends for viewing, Friday March 1st, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 2nd, 2019 at 11am. Both viewing & service will be held at Morgan and Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway Sacramento, CA. 95817. Eternal Resting place following the service will be at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park 9189 East Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove, CA. 95624. Repast will immediately follow at Elk Grove Elks Lodge, 9240 Survey Road Elk Grove, CA. 95624.
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 732-2031
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 28, 2019