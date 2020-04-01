Juan Manuel Bernal was born on June 13, 1960 in San Antonio, Texas to Luis G. and Ramona Bernal. He passed away on March 26, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. Juan moved to Sacramento when he was 14 years old. He is survived by his wife Lorraine and loving children Jacob Ramon & Angelina Rose, his 9 siblings and many nieces and nephews. Juan worked for Geremia Pools for 8 years. In 1984 Juan opened up his own business "Bernal Truck Tire Service" and he owned this business for 18 years. He will be greatly missed by his family & friends. He will be laid to rest at a private family graveside service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 1, 2020