Juanita "Rae" Dragoo, 79 yrs, passed away in Sacramento May 24, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She met her husband, James Dragoo, in the 8th grade. Married 62 years, mother of three; she's survived by her husband, daughter (Jeffrie Rowland) and son (Jerry Dragoo) preceded in death by their first son (Jim Dragoo). She had 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren that loved and adored her. Rae was a truly kind and gentle woman to all, always had a sweet smile on her face and in her voice. She was a good friend to many, was active in American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and loved to sing on Karaoke night. She loved to bake and made the best potato salad ever. Services will be held Tuesday, July 9th 10:00 AM at East Lawn, 5757 Greenback Ln. A reception follows at American Legion Hall #832 1550 Auburn Blvd. at 12:30 PM. Donations can be made to American Heart & s.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 7, 2019