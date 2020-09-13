1/1
Juanita Elizabeth Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Elizabeth Parker passed away August 20, 2020, at Kaiser South from complications due to COVID-19. Juanita was born November 15, 1951 in Douglas, Arizona to Raymond and Mary Blackwell. Juanita was a private individual who was an avid animal lover and passionate about the care and well-being of her two pet dogs, Mollie and Chrissy. Juanita was proceeded in death by her father, grandparents, Tom and Juanita Kinmom, and two brothers, James French and Raymond Blackwell. She is survived by her two children; Gezzell Garcia (Jose) and Michael Wilcots (Kirsten), her mother Mary L. Brown, three sisters; Mary Ford, Myrtle Boggan (Walter), and Christa Alston, and two brothers; Michael Alston and Clifton Alston (Angela). She had 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Juanita leaves behind many relatives and friends who loved her dearly. A private memorial service is pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved