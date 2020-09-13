Juanita Elizabeth Parker passed away August 20, 2020, at Kaiser South from complications due to COVID-19. Juanita was born November 15, 1951 in Douglas, Arizona to Raymond and Mary Blackwell. Juanita was a private individual who was an avid animal lover and passionate about the care and well-being of her two pet dogs, Mollie and Chrissy. Juanita was proceeded in death by her father, grandparents, Tom and Juanita Kinmom, and two brothers, James French and Raymond Blackwell. She is survived by her two children; Gezzell Garcia (Jose) and Michael Wilcots (Kirsten), her mother Mary L. Brown, three sisters; Mary Ford, Myrtle Boggan (Walter), and Christa Alston, and two brothers; Michael Alston and Clifton Alston (Angela). She had 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Juanita leaves behind many relatives and friends who loved her dearly. A private memorial service is pending.



