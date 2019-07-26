Juanita entered into rest July 24, 2019 in Sacramento, at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Alfred E. Phillips. Loving mother of Wanda Bible (Richard), Ernestine Hoffman (Delwin), Delores Evarts (Denis) & Sandra Andreotti (Larry). Devoted grandmother of Tina, Danean, Jered, Camea, Renee, Brian, John, Karen & Eric; and great grandmother of 15 with 1 great great grandchild. Dear sister of Leroy Turknett. Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Theresa. Visitation hours will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to Noon with funeral services on Sunday at 10:00 A.M. all at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento, Ca. Private interment.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 26, 2019