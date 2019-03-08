Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Hansen-Conroy. View Sign

Judith Ann Hansen-Conroy aged 79, passed away on February 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. Judy was born in Dallas, Texas to parents Zulema and Raymond Laughlin. Judy had a loving spirit and touched all who came to know her. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her 3 children, Curtis, Valerie, and Raymond (Keith); grandchildren Christopher, Trevor, Taylor, Cole, Miles, Bianca, Alyshea, Maxton, Melia and Elijah, and great grandchildren Claire, Julia, Eleanor, and (Phoenix). Mimi will forever be in our hearts. A celebration of her life will be held on March 9th at 1:00 pm at the (former) Folsom Mercantile. In lieu of flowers, please spend time with your children and grandchildren, take a walk on the beach with your loved ones, and make a toast to enduring friendships.

