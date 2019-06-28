Passed 06/14/2019 surrounded by loving family. Born to Astrid and Joseph Horyza on 10/25/1939 in Goodman WI. Predeceased by both parents, brother John & husband Frank. She is survived by siblings Joe, Jean, Julie and children Vicki & Lori and has 7 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren. Attended Folsom High & previously employed at Diamond Oaks Golf & Roseville Dodge, but she took most pride being a nurse's assistant in the 60's. She loved her cats, gardening, camping & friend Marilyn. Soar with the Angels Mom Services being held July 20th at 1:00 at Arden Christian Church 4300 Las Cruces Way Sac 95864
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 28, 2019