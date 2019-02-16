Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Sowa. View Sign

Judith Ann (Merten) Sowa was born in Madison, WI to Helmut and Eleanor (Schmelzer) Merten. She moved to Sacramento in 1966. In the spring of 1967 she married John M. Sowa in Rancho Cordova, CA. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Jimmy. She is survived by John, her husband of 52 years; their two daughters, Tanya Soto (wife of Anthony) and Brett Soloman (wife of Michael); her sister Janell Woodard of Colorado; and beloved grandchildren Noah and Ashleigh (Soto), and Marley and Kelea (Soloman). After various U.S.Air Force assignments the Sowa family moved back to Sacramento. As an interior designer Judy worked for Western Contract Furniture. She then spent 20 years as an executive secretary at Target Distribution Center in Woodland, CA where she also edited and wrote articles for the monthly newsletter. After retirement she rediscovered her love and talent for art, making ceramic sculpture at Alpha Fired Arts. The management and numerous artist friends there always provided her encouragement and loving support until the very end. Judy also found great satisfaction in working with the women of Inner Wheel on their charitable projects. Those friends also provided her endless comfort. She liked cooking, reading, and hugging large furry dogs. She doted on a series of three Old English Sheepdogs, especially Rufus. Judy's life will be celebrated at a memorial in March. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .

