Judith Belle Barnes Rosenlof was born in Phoenix, Arizona on January 20, 1937. Judy grew up in Mesa, Arizona and Holtville, California, graduating from Holtville Union High School. She attended Brigham Young University for two years, followed by the University of Southern California, where she graduated first in her class in dental hygiene in 1958. While in Holtville over summer vacation 1957, she met Dave Rosenlof whom she married in June 1958. Judy and Dave raised three children while Dave's career in the US Air Force took them around the country and overseas. In 1973, the family settled in the Sacramento area and Judy worked as a dental hygienist. After retiring, she and Dave enjoyed the year and a half they spent as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Solihull, UK. Judy was very active in her church. She served in many ways in various ward and stake organizations, taught early-morning seminary for twelve years, and volunteered at the family history center for many years. Most of all, she loved to invite friends and strangers into her home to make them feel welcomed and loved. Due to declining health, Judy moved to Lehi, Utah in 2018 to be closer to her youngest son Rich, and made many new friends at Covington Senior Living. She continued to delight in visits from friends and family, and to brighten lives wherever she went. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ruth Standage Barnes, her brother William Barnes, her great-granddaughter Hope Peterson, and her husband K David Rosenlof. She is survived by her children Mike Rosenlof (Karen), Karen Peterson (Jeff), and Richard Rosenlof (Terri), eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Candace Draper and Ann Flores. Judy passed away peacefully on November 27th, 2019 after a long battle with kidney disease. Her funeral will be held on December 14th, 10 AM at the Garfield Ward chapel, 4252 Garfield Avenue, Carmichael, CA. Online condolences may be made at

