On August 6th, 2020 Judith Elaine Adkins passed away peacefully at Kaiser S. Sacramento after her 1.5 year battle with lung cancer. She was 59. Her fight maybe over, but Judy's love for life and tenacious spirit helped her through her toughest times. Judy is survived by her Mother Lorraine Rhoades, sister Debra Lee Silver, sister Diane Rhoades, brother Jon Rhoades, son Brian (Michelle) Adkins, daughter Sonya (Kenneth) Anderson, and 7 Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Lloyd Rhoades, and daughter Shaneen Keeney.



