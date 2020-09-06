Judith Katharina Padgug passed away in Sacramento on August 22, 2020 at the age of 70. Judy was born on November 18, 1949 in Hempstead, New York. Born on Mitchel Air Force Base, she was a true "military brat" moving from New York to Texas, Louisiana and finally to Sacramento in 1963. In 1968, she graduated from Hiram Johnson High School and briefly lived in New York City and Japan. In 1984 she traveled to Israel to live and work on Kibbutz Bet Zera. She also traveled to Germany a few times to visit relatives there and went on a family reunion cruise. Judy was a dispatcher for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department eventually leaving that position to co-own a pet store/grooming business. Her greatest passion was raising and showing dogs many breeds from Chihuahuas to St. Bernards. Several of her dogs became AKC champions. She served as show secretary for many AKC specialty dog shows throughout California and Nevada. Judy also enjoyed ceramics, science fiction books and movies, attending the Reno Air Races, researching her family genealogy and bowling. Judy was predeceased by her husband Ivan Wilson, mother Margarete Padgug and step-mother Brunhilde Padgug. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her father Louis Jacob Padgug, sisters Inge Mitzner and Brigitta Sauerland, brother Louis John Padgug, step-sons David and Darryl Wilson, several, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Judy will be interred with her late husband in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, California. Due to current rules, her service will be held for family only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store