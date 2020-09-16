Judith Kay Berry (born Judith Kay Kruse) passed away at her home on September 10th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was a loved and respected member of her church and community, known for her friendliness and positive attitude. She worked as a medical assistant for Kaiser for over 30 years, retiring in 2010. Judi was an assistant teacher of Ikebana and enjoyed playing with a local ukulele group. She was a supporter of the Yolo Crisis Nursery and served many hours there. Judi hand-sewed 800+ face masks for her friends and neighbors, some of which were shipped to other countries. Judith is survived by her husband, Richard Berry, her sister Sue Brown in her hometown of Auburn, Indiana, her sons Brian and Bruce Sellnow (Nancy), and her daughters Marcia Berry (Carl Schwedler) and Cheryl Berry. Dick and Judi have 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested support of Judi's legacy with a donation to the Yolo Crisis Nursery. https://yolocrisisnursery.org/give/
Checks to: Yolo Crisis Nursery, 1107 Kennedy Place, Ste 5, Davis CA 95616. Call (530) 758-6680 for more information. The family will be holding a memorial service at a future date once conditions are more suitable for travel and attendance.