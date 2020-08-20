August 8, 2020 It was once said that Judie left a deep, positive wake behind her wherever she passed. A no more appropriate phrase could better describe Judie. Born to Mabel Estelle Keir (Todd) and Duncan B Keir, Judie grew up in Lodi, CA with her twin sister Janet (Janie) and attended school there from kindergarten through high school making life-long friends. After graduating with a BA in English with emphasis in Eighteenth Century British Literature from California State University at Stanislaus she began a brilliant and successful career with the State of California working in the Employment Development Department and Tax Branch in Sacramento, CA. Advancement and special appointments came quickly for her but she always referred to her position simply as "upper management". One of her attributes while working with the State was recognizing the talents and strengths of personnel. She mentored and groomed many people while they were under her supervision and those people advanced to have bright and successful careers. Judie was a natural leader, calm under pressure, fair and honest. She met challenges head-on in her career as well as in everyday life. Her communication skills, both written and oral, were superb and her analytical skills outstanding. Those are talents that gained her acknowledgement and respect with her peers and staff. Judie retired in 2000 and immediately began to volunteer her time with Senior Gleaners, a foodbank distribution organization. She took classes to become a Steven's Minister through the Trinity Cathedral Episcopal Church of Sacramento. Judie joined Sacramento Women's Empowerment, a group that worked to help homeless women reestablish their lives and find housing and jobs where she created and wrote the Job Seeking Skills Curriculum, the guidelines and techniques for the women to interview for jobs. It has been the framework that 1,687 women have used to secure a job and thus a safe place to call home. In 2007 Women's Empowerment awarded Judie with the Outstanding Volunteer Service Award citing "In gratitude for your extraordinary dedication to ending family homelessness". She was a gifted artist, painting still life and life images with oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil, and charcoal. Judie and her husband, Mike, moved to Weeping Water, NE in March 2015 to be closer to her son Dave Salter. She immediately became involved in the community by joining and becoming active in the Garden Club, the Mahjong Club and the Weeping Water Women's Club where she held the office of President. Judie trained for and was a volunteer with CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children in Cass County, NE. Two of Judie's favorite quotes are "Everything in moderation, including moderation." (Oscar Wilde) and "Everything will be OK in the end. If it's not OK, then it is not the end." (John Lennon). Judie had a deep positive effect on every person she encountered and will be missed by those who knew her. Judie leaves her husband Mike Kindle, Weeping Water, NE; her son Dave Salter and his wife Shelly, Louisville, NE; her twin sister Janet Robertson, Oakdale, CA; Madison Salter, granddaughter, Sacramento, CA; along with nieces, nephews and cousins in California and Oregon and friends throughout the world.



