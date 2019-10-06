On September 4, 2019 God brought Judy to heaven. She was 81. Born in Jackson Ohio and later settling in Columbus Ohio. She attended Ohio University. Judy also called Texas and New York home before finally settling in Sun City Roseville California. She was the first female Vice President of The National and a member of The Screen Actors Guild. While in Sun City she was very active in the Bocce and Dance Club. Judy leaves behind her beloved husband of 20 years Jerry Jackson; daughter Cassandra Hammes (Smith) , grandchildren Sasha Malmquist, Colin Hammes, Emma Hammes and great grandson Titus James Malmquist. Also survived by her step-daughter Melinda Doke and her husband Danny, their two children Scott and Beth and their 6 children. Services to be held on October 12, 2019 at 2pm at the Sierra Pines Sun City Roseville.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019