Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Lowry Jackson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On September 4, 2019 God brought Judy to heaven. She was 81. Born in Jackson Ohio and later settling in Columbus Ohio. She attended Ohio University. Judy also called Texas and New York home before finally settling in Sun City Roseville California. She was the first female Vice President of The National and a member of The Screen Actors Guild. While in Sun City she was very active in the Bocce and Dance Club. Judy leaves behind her beloved husband of 20 years Jerry Jackson; daughter Cassandra Hammes (Smith) , grandchildren Sasha Malmquist, Colin Hammes, Emma Hammes and great grandson Titus James Malmquist. Also survived by her step-daughter Melinda Doke and her husband Danny, their two children Scott and Beth and their 6 children. Services to be held on October 12, 2019 at 2pm at the Sierra Pines Sun City Roseville.

On September 4, 2019 God brought Judy to heaven. She was 81. Born in Jackson Ohio and later settling in Columbus Ohio. She attended Ohio University. Judy also called Texas and New York home before finally settling in Sun City Roseville California. She was the first female Vice President of The National and a member of The Screen Actors Guild. While in Sun City she was very active in the Bocce and Dance Club. Judy leaves behind her beloved husband of 20 years Jerry Jackson; daughter Cassandra Hammes (Smith) , grandchildren Sasha Malmquist, Colin Hammes, Emma Hammes and great grandson Titus James Malmquist. Also survived by her step-daughter Melinda Doke and her husband Danny, their two children Scott and Beth and their 6 children. Services to be held on October 12, 2019 at 2pm at the Sierra Pines Sun City Roseville. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.