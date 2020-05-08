Judith Lynn Johnson, age 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 after a courageous 2-year battle against an aggressive, unbeatable breast cancer. She is survived by: her husband of almost 37 years, Jim Johnson; son Jeff Porter; daughter Jennifer Green (Kris); son Jim Johnson (Jennifer); and 4 Grandsons, Cole Porter, Trent Johnson, Alex Johnson, and Andrew Johnson; as well as Nephew Brad Pritchard, wife Suzanne, and daughter Heather; and Nephew Marc Pritchard, wife JoAnne, and daughter MacKenzie. Judy was born in Merced, California to J.D. and Evelyn Coats, both deceased. She had one older sister, Margaret Pritchard, also deceased. Judy was employed by the State of California for 27 years. She was a Staff Services Manager and her last job prior to retirement was for the Special Education Division of the Department of Education where her unit allocated special education funds to all the school districts of California. Upon retirement she began to focus on golf, which she took up in her late forties, and travel and for 15 years she and her husband traveled the world sightseeing and playing golf. She enjoyed camping with special friends, especially at Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite, trips to Monterey, Carmel, and San Francisco to watch the Giants and eat at Fisherman's Wharf, especially at Scoma's, fishing for Salmon and Halibut in Sitka, Tahoe City and fried zucchinis at Sunnyside Resort and breakfast at Fire Sign Cafe with family and friends. She was a very active member of Valley Hi CC's Women's 18ers, serving in several Board roles including Captain of the group. She thrived on tournament play both within the Club and with other Clubs and was a fierce competitor. She was very proud to have won the Women's Handicap Championship 3 times. She was extremely loving, kind hearted, a true friend, and made sure that cards or messages were sent to family, friends, and acquaintances for any and all occasions. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake, especially brownies, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate coconut balls at Christmas, and a "killer" carrot cake. She played the piano, was an avid reader, loved movies and television series, both old and new. She really enjoyed the Hallmark Channels because the stories and characters mirrored her heart of caring for and loving her family. She loved board and card games, especially bridge and Hand & Foot. Hot baths were a favorite where she could soak in a bubble bath and read. More than one book went for a dunking as she often fell asleep in the hot water. You could always find a book that was spread apart with the pages drying and many of the books were much thicker and heavier when she finished with them. She absolutely loved holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. Her love for cooking always peaked for these two giant meals. She couldn't wait to decorate the tree and set up her extensive collection of her prized Santa Claus Christmas candles, almost none of which had ever been lit. She cherished the Annual Herring Family reunions where she would catch up with her Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. She skied, bowled, and played both women's and coed softball, volleyball, and soccer all while fighting a severe case of inherited rheumatoid arthritis which began in her early 30's. She was most proud of her children and reveled in their successes and was always a safety net when things didn't go well. Her smile would light up the room. But when she gave you "her look", you knew you had crossed the line. She was the Wife every man would want and the Mother every child would hope for. She was the Love and Partner of Jim's life. SHE IS MISSED. She will be cremated and at some future date when it is completely safe, there will be a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wounded Warriors, SPCA, or your favorite cancer charity.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 8, 2020.