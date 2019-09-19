Judith Lynne Carnes, 73, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 after a long, brave battle with ovarian cancer. She was born Dec. 29, 1945 in Sacramento. Judi is preceded in death by her father, Stanley Stark, mother, Rita Stark, and grandson Jacob Carnes. Judi is survived by her life partner of 13 years, Lou Lema, her brother & sister-in-law, Stan & Janet Stark, 3 children: Jeff Carnes, Kristen Knott and Cortnie Jennings, niece, Tiffany Partnoff & 11 grandchildren. We will honor Judi's life on Sept. 21st at 10:30 AM at Harry A. Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 19, 2019