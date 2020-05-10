Judith "Judy" Joy Rodacker, 77, died at Kaiser South Sacramento on Tues., April 21st, 2020, after a valiant fight against pneumonia following heart surgery. She leaves her husband of 39yrs, Robert "Bob" Rodacker; her daughters, Leeann Mann, and Tracy Ferguson; her sister, Kathleen Vona; Grandchildren, Krista, Kaitlyn, Tina, Tommy, and Aaron; and more than 20 Great Grandchildren, including her newest born May 1st. She's preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Marjorie Bakefelt, and brother, Lawrence. Judy graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Nursing Degree and worked in critical care (ICU, ER) as an RN at Kaiser Hospitals in Sacramento, CA. In 1978, she started Mobile Emergency Medical Systems (M.E.M.S.), an ambulance service in Elk Grove, and was the first RN in Sacramento County providing Advanced Life Support services, which she saw as a critical need in the area where transportation times to the nearest hospital often took more than 40min., potentially making the difference between life and death. Working with the medical community to address this need, Judy was the driving force behind the creation of the first prehospital critical care program in Sacramento County. Known as Emergency Medical Technician II (EMT II) certification, this program provided advanced training and education to students including skills such as cardiac monitoring, defibrillation, intravenous fluid and medication administration, etc., for those involved in prehospital care. As a predecessor to today's Paramedic program, EMT II's no doubt have saved countless lives throughout the Sacramento Area. Judy was also the first female volunteer FireFighter (along with Laurie Rodacker) for Elk Grove Fire Dept. Seeing the need to provide rescue services to drowning victims on the rivers in the region, Judy and several others formed the Drowning Accident Rescue Team (D.A.R.T.) which serves Sac County today. After retiring, Judy was a faithful, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (LDS Church). She enjoyed teaching, paper crafting, reading, and volunteer work. She's best described as a pioneer in prehospital care who cared deeply for her community, a loving Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma. Funeral services TBD contact East Lawn Mortuary in Elk Grove for more info. Any donations can be sent to the LDS Humanitarian Division at https://www.latterdaysaintcharities.org/, or DART @ DartSac.org.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 10, 2020.