Judy Anne Lyons passed away on March 26, 2020, after a long, courageous battle against the ravages of dementia. She struggled and fought for 5 1/2 years. She is survived by the love of her life, Bill Lyons, and she was the love of his life from the time of their becoming sweethearts in the 9th grade. Judy and Bill traveled the world together. Their favorite destination was the Hawaiian Islands which they visited 40 times, the last time in 2018. Judy was an amazing woman. She could and did accomplish all things she attempted, from repairing an electrical socket to SCUBA diving in the ocean. She ran marathons with Bill, and was a champion swimmer. She was loved by all who knew her. She is also survived by her children, Pamela Jane Lundberg and Hillary Ayn Lyons, 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions in place because of Covid-19, there will be no funeral services at this time. Once the restrictions are lifted there will be a celebration of life service with the date and location announced.

