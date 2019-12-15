Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Batho Felker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Batho Felker died on 11/3/19 in Roseville, California at the age of 74. She was a happy person who liked to work, to cook and to sing. She skillfully and gracefully managed her 21 year course of Parkinson's Disease and died with quiet dignity at home with family at her side. Judy is survived by her husband Patrick Felker; children Susan Hixson, Eric Felker and his wife Darcy; and three grandchildren, all in California; stepson Michael Vincent in Florida; her brother Jack Batho and his wife Maryan and nieces and nephews in South Dakota. Over the years Judy kept in touch with her parents and family and friends in South Dakota and she and her brother cooperated and helped their ailing, elderly parents. Judy was daughter of Hazel Ensrud and Jack Batho. Born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota but from Lennox, a nearby small farming town where Judy attended school, her mother was a school teacher, and her father had a plumbing and heating business. Summers found Judy at her first job being a life guard at the municipal swimming pool. After high school graduation Judy attended Mankato Business College where she mastered Shorthand, fast accurate typing (90wpm) and office skills. San Jose, California was Judy's next stop where she was offered a job with NASA, the local draft board, and the San Jose Social Security Office, which she chose. On their first date (1963) Patrick Felker took Judy to a Joan Baez concert at San Jose Auditorium. They eloped to Reno and were married 5/29/64. This romance was to last 55 years. In 1966 they moved to San Francisco to live and work and it was an exciting place after Lennox. Judy liked to keep busy, working full time while tending home, children. church, and many hobbies including sewing, embroidery, woodworking, canning, and entertaining. A highlight organized by Judy for the family (when the children were 12 & 14) was a self-guided five week bicycle tour of Southern England. As her children grew up, she had more time and began singing alto or mezzo-soprano with Galen Marshall and the Master Work's Chorus of San Mateo and went on several tours to Europe with the group. At work, Judy had a successful 35 year career rising from stenographer to Director of Operations for the San Francisco Regional Office of Hearings and Appeals where her potlucks and baked goods were well liked. In 2004 Judy retired and moved with Pat to Roseville to be closer to their children and was a fantastic Grandma while helping raise her grandchildren. Missing the companionship she found when she was a member of the Daughters of Norway in San Francisco, Judy formed a new chapter in Roseville. This involved considerable effort and in 2009 the chapter received approval with Judy as First President of the Elise Warenskjold Lodge. In March it celebrated it's 10th year with 86 members and meets monthly as a charitable, nonprofit women's fellowship. The family thanks the Daughters of Norway for their help and support through Judy's illness. She also received loving care from a private caregiver and the caregiver's family, as well as Kaiser Hospice. She will be missed dearly by her family and many friends gathered over the years. No service is planned.

Judy Batho Felker died on 11/3/19 in Roseville, California at the age of 74. She was a happy person who liked to work, to cook and to sing. She skillfully and gracefully managed her 21 year course of Parkinson's Disease and died with quiet dignity at home with family at her side. Judy is survived by her husband Patrick Felker; children Susan Hixson, Eric Felker and his wife Darcy; and three grandchildren, all in California; stepson Michael Vincent in Florida; her brother Jack Batho and his wife Maryan and nieces and nephews in South Dakota. Over the years Judy kept in touch with her parents and family and friends in South Dakota and she and her brother cooperated and helped their ailing, elderly parents. Judy was daughter of Hazel Ensrud and Jack Batho. Born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota but from Lennox, a nearby small farming town where Judy attended school, her mother was a school teacher, and her father had a plumbing and heating business. Summers found Judy at her first job being a life guard at the municipal swimming pool. After high school graduation Judy attended Mankato Business College where she mastered Shorthand, fast accurate typing (90wpm) and office skills. San Jose, California was Judy's next stop where she was offered a job with NASA, the local draft board, and the San Jose Social Security Office, which she chose. On their first date (1963) Patrick Felker took Judy to a Joan Baez concert at San Jose Auditorium. They eloped to Reno and were married 5/29/64. This romance was to last 55 years. In 1966 they moved to San Francisco to live and work and it was an exciting place after Lennox. Judy liked to keep busy, working full time while tending home, children. church, and many hobbies including sewing, embroidery, woodworking, canning, and entertaining. A highlight organized by Judy for the family (when the children were 12 & 14) was a self-guided five week bicycle tour of Southern England. As her children grew up, she had more time and began singing alto or mezzo-soprano with Galen Marshall and the Master Work's Chorus of San Mateo and went on several tours to Europe with the group. At work, Judy had a successful 35 year career rising from stenographer to Director of Operations for the San Francisco Regional Office of Hearings and Appeals where her potlucks and baked goods were well liked. In 2004 Judy retired and moved with Pat to Roseville to be closer to their children and was a fantastic Grandma while helping raise her grandchildren. Missing the companionship she found when she was a member of the Daughters of Norway in San Francisco, Judy formed a new chapter in Roseville. This involved considerable effort and in 2009 the chapter received approval with Judy as First President of the Elise Warenskjold Lodge. In March it celebrated it's 10th year with 86 members and meets monthly as a charitable, nonprofit women's fellowship. The family thanks the Daughters of Norway for their help and support through Judy's illness. She also received loving care from a private caregiver and the caregiver's family, as well as Kaiser Hospice. She will be missed dearly by her family and many friends gathered over the years. No service is planned. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close