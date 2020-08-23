Worked For The California Department of Motor Vehicles as a program technician for about 25 year until a stroke has forced her into retirement. Judy Orta was then sent to the De Luca home for assisted living owned and operated by the De Luca family (David, Alejandra, Damien, Angelica, Benjamin, and Nora) , whom have embraced Judy as a member of their own family. Towards the end of her life, Judy was relocated along with De Lucas To the small town of Wise River, Montana Just about less of a mile from the city of Butte. Judy Orta is survived by her ex-husband, Arthur Orta, and her only son, Paul Arthur Orta, whom was also embraced by the De Lucas and rushed over from California to Montana to share their final moments together as mother and son. Judy's son Paul remained by her side during her passing.



