Judy Grossetti
June 16, 1947 - November 11, 2020
Roseville, California - Judy Grossetti, (73), lost her fight and courageous battle with lung cancer on Nov. 11, 2020. Born 6/16/1947 in San Francisco, she graduated as valedictorian of Notre Dame High School. Judy was a devoted fan of SF Giants, loved to play golf, and is survived by her sister Barbara Grossetti, daughters Ann-Marie (Dan) Soldavini and Krisitn (Sean) Boyle, grandchildren Connor (Andrisa) Boyle, Dante, Casey, Cassie, Cody, niece Francesca (Roque) Garza, 2 great-grand children and great-nephew. In memory of Judy, per her request, donations toward lung cancer research in her name can be made at http://www.lungevity.donordrive.com/
