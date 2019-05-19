September 2, 1938 - March 31, 2019 Beloved wife, mom & nana. Resident of Rio Linda, Calif. and Citrus Heights, Calif. Preceded in death by parents, Ollie and Gladys (Russ) Gross and husband Jack B. Trammell. Sharon worked for Bank of America and Rio Linda Union School District. She is survived by her family: Teri Trammell, Bryan and Deanna Trammell, Christina, Mario, Chloe, Caleb, Christian and Cruz Cuadra, Blake and Noel Delise, Rebekah, Steven, Nora and Ava McClain, Jessica Trammell, Shannon Joy, Hannah, John and Amelia Castro. Loved and missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 19, 2019