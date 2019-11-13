Judy Irene Wallom, 75, long time resident of Citrus Heights, CA passed away November 6, 2019. Born December 28, 1943 in Colorado. Preceded in death by husband Duane Wallom. Graduated from Stagg High School in Stockton, CA. Enjoyed her family, beloved Cub scouts den mother, active choir member at Celtic Cross. Worked over 30 years in the insurance business. Loved making memories at Haypress Valley near Truckee, CA. Survived by son Don Wallom & wife, grandson Jay Wallom, brother & sisters Raymond Bienapfl , Millie Neisser, Camie Smith, loving in-laws, nieces & nephews. Celebration of her Life Celtic Cross Presbyterian Church 5839 Dewey Dr. Citrus Heights CA 11/16/19 @ 1:00pm
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 13, 2019