It is with great sadness Don and Joyce Williamson announce the loss of their beloved daughter, Judy Williamson Bloom, age 57, on Sept. 23, 2019. She is also survived by brother, Keith and his life partner, Denise; Bruce Zazzi, Judy's life partner; special friend, Kerri Nafus; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 22, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Green Valley Community Church, 3500 Missouri Flat Rd., Placerville, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 5, 2019