Born June 30, 1938 in Peoria, Illinois. Julia passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Julia loved life and those that she shared it with, including her children Paul, Christopher and Jeanine and her beloved brother in law Ed Walker. Dennis, her husband of 55 years preceded her in passing in 2017. Julia loved the adventure of travel and the pleasure of the company of her friends and family. She was a ruthless bridge player and a tireless volunteer. We miss her deeply. A memorial mass will be celebrated on August 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 3235 Arden Way in Sacramento. Reception to follow at the DeBacker home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Association (alsa.org) would be appreciated.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 28, 2019