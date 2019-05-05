On Monday, April 22, 2019, Julia Chatt, wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away suddenly at the age of 61 years. Julia will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend Michael, and their child, Scott, by her father E. James Scott, and by her brothers Bart (Ramona), and Nick. She is predeceased by her mother Patricia. Julia will also be forever remembered by her nieces, and dear friends. Julia graduated Cordova High School in 1975. She was born on 5/8/57 in Sacramento. Julia and Michael were married for 40 years. They made their home in Southern California. Julia had a passion for cooking, entertaining, and animals. Their home was always open to all. No formal funeral service will be held, but there will be a celebration of her life for family and close friends who will be notified of the time and place.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 5, 2019