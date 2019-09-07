Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Pink "Julie" Henderlong. View Sign Service Information Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley 825 Hartz Way Danville , CA 94526 (925)-820-2999 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley 825 Hartz Way Danville , CA 94526 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Community Presbyterian Church 222 W. El Pintado Danville , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Julia "Julie" Pink Henderlong, age 92, peacefully passed away at her home in Danville, to be with the Lord, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She had been a long time resident of the area, moving to the San Ramon Valley with her family in 1962. She was born on April 7, 1927, in Sacramento to Herbert George and Mabel Bastlin Pink she and her brother Herbert were raised in Sacramento. She married R. William "Bill" Henderlong in 1949 and enjoyed a 59 year marriage until his passing in 2008. After graduating from McClatchey High School in Sacramento, she attended Sacramento Junior College and spent her junior year at the University of Southern California, which she loved. She married Bill and transferred to the University of California at Berkeley where they both earned their undergraduate degrees; Bill went on to earn his MBA. She later earned her teaching credential but her focus was on raising her family. Julie was a full life partner to Bill, as he embarked upon his successful business career first co-founding Straw Hat Pizza and later engaging in commercial real estate. She was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church for 55 years, and was involved in a number of programs including heading up the Clipper Club with Bill. She and Bill made many wonderful friends and traveled extensively. She especially enjoyed trips around the United States and to the Middle East and Europe. She was able to meet relatives when they traveled to Norway and kept in life- long contact with them. Traditional jazz festivals were a favorite, which she attended for many years with friends and family. She was very interested in her Norwegian and English/Welsh heritage and loved finding 'new' relatives through DNA or traditional genealogy methods. She enjoyed her Sons of Norway membership and was very proud to be an American. Julie is survived by her daughters Karla and Kathryn Holloway, husband Vernon, Bill's nephews and niece Michael and James, wife Jane Wood and Susan Gambell, husband Mike, and their families, and cousins Evelyne Houdek and Susan Graham and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband Bill, and daughter Karen. The family would like to thank the many caregivers who assisted her later in life, includ- ing but not limited to Ana, Angie, Barbara, Flor, Junina, Ofelia, Kicks, Sally, and Virginia. Visitation with Julie and the family will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm at Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of the San Ramon Valley, 825 Hartz Way, Danville, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Community Presbyterian Church, 222 W. El Pintado in Danville, CA the Rev. Heidi Johnson officiating. Entombment will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento, CA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wilson & Kratzer and condo- lences may be made at

