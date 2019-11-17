11/11/2019 "No better person have we ever known," has been the sentiment from most upon hearing about the passing of Julian 'Jack' Fisher. He was born and raised on a farm in Spillville, Iowa and received his BS and MD degrees at the University of Iowa. After completing his residency at UCSF in 1960, Jack practiced Ophthalmology in Sacramento, California. Upon retirement in 1985, he moved to Pebble Beach, California. Jack adored golf and was fortunate to 'shoot his age' 144 times. He belonged to Del Paso, Rancho La Quinta, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Clubs. In addition to golf, he also enjoyed the game of bridge. Earlier in life, Jack had a love for skiing and flying; having acquired pilot ratings in single engine land and sea, multi-engine, commercial and instrument. Survived by wife of 53 years, Susan, and two children, Nichole Banducci and Chris Fisher; also, his sister Clara Swehla of Spillville, Iowa. Jack had five grandchildren: Meredith Fisher, Allison Fisher, Riley Banducci, Sofia Banducci and Cora Banducci.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 17, 2019