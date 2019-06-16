Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie A. Underwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julie A. Underwood, 63, of Rancho Murieta, California died June 10, 2019 due to complications from cancer. She was born in Los Angeles, California on January 2, 1956. The daughter of Frank Arredondo, Julie was raised in the San Diego area, graduating from Helix High School in 1974. She began work in Banking, but soon found herself doing administrative assistance work for a variety of companies. She met her husband, Randy, at PDA Engineering in 1983, where she worked as a secretary, and he worked as a young software engineer. They married in 1986 and moved from Southern California to Elk Grove in 1990. In 1993, they were blessed with a son, Ryan, and started looking for a more tight-knit community in which to raise him. They eventually settled in Rancho Murieta, CA, where they formed many close lifelong friendships that Julie truly cherished. Wanting to stay close to Ryan, Julie pursued a career in education, where she worked in a number of administrative capacities for over 15 years, retiring in early 2018 after her cancer entered remission. Julie is survived by her husband of 32 years, Randy; son Ryan; step mother Eva; sisters Barbara Clark, Diana Link (Tom), Elena (Al); and brother Frank Arredondo (Connie). She was preceded in death by her father Frank. She will be missed dearly by family and friends and remembered fondly by all who knew her for her sweet, generous, and loving spirit. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . A private service will be held for family and close friends.

Julie A. Underwood, 63, of Rancho Murieta, California died June 10, 2019 due to complications from cancer. She was born in Los Angeles, California on January 2, 1956. The daughter of Frank Arredondo, Julie was raised in the San Diego area, graduating from Helix High School in 1974. She began work in Banking, but soon found herself doing administrative assistance work for a variety of companies. She met her husband, Randy, at PDA Engineering in 1983, where she worked as a secretary, and he worked as a young software engineer. They married in 1986 and moved from Southern California to Elk Grove in 1990. In 1993, they were blessed with a son, Ryan, and started looking for a more tight-knit community in which to raise him. They eventually settled in Rancho Murieta, CA, where they formed many close lifelong friendships that Julie truly cherished. Wanting to stay close to Ryan, Julie pursued a career in education, where she worked in a number of administrative capacities for over 15 years, retiring in early 2018 after her cancer entered remission. Julie is survived by her husband of 32 years, Randy; son Ryan; step mother Eva; sisters Barbara Clark, Diana Link (Tom), Elena (Al); and brother Frank Arredondo (Connie). She was preceded in death by her father Frank. She will be missed dearly by family and friends and remembered fondly by all who knew her for her sweet, generous, and loving spirit. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . A private service will be held for family and close friends. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.