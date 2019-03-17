Of Orangevale, CA, March 12, 2019, age 53 years. Loving wife of Brad Andersen. Cherished mother of Devin (Kylee), Morgan (Crystal), Tyler and Hannah Andersen. Grandmother of Levi, Parker, Paisley and Jane Andersen. Daughter of Suzanne and the late Duane Price. Sister of Lori Swendsen, Bob Price and Dave Price. Friends are welcome for visitation Friday, March 22, 2019, from 4-7PM at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA, 916-725-2109) and are invited to attend services Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10AM at the CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS (7009 Van Maren Lane, Citrus Heights, CA). Online condolences and additional information at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 17, 2019