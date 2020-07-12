My condolences to Karen and the Vaira family. June was such a special lady. Formidable, but kind, sympathetic, enduring and loving. June taught all three of my children in Kindergarten and got us all off to a great start in school. We became friends over the years and she was always interested in what her "children" were up to. She will be sorely missed. She is one of those very special people that made a real impact on all those that were lucky enough to have crossed paths with her. May all the family find peace in a life well-lived. Rest in Peace June. You are loved!

Janice Mangan

Friend