Peacefully passed at her Sacramento home with her loving family by her side on August 25th, 2019 at the young age of 83. Predeceased in death by her son David Buckley and daughter Kathryn Buckley. Survived by a proud family, including children, Karen Casillas, William Buckley, Marcia Tice, and Deanna Buckley. As well as twenty-nine grand/great/and great great grandchildren. June will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, positive influence in her community, and as someone who genuinely cared about the people in her life. Services held at Westminster Presbytarian Church 1300 N St. Sacramento, CA 95814 on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:30 pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 19, 2019